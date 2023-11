Dokumentet sekrete nxjerrin zbuluar Abramovich: Ish-pronari i Chelsea marrëveshje të fshehtë me Putin

epa05432207 Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and and Russian businessman Roman Abramovich (L) attend a meeting with the organizers, trustees and sponsors of the Talent and Success Fund while visiting the Sirius educational centre for gifted children, in Sochi, Krasnodar region, Russia, 19 July 2016. EPA/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT