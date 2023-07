Gjenerali amerikan: Ukraina ka fuqi të konsiderueshme luftarake që s’e ka angazhuar ende në luftë

FILE - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley testifies before the House Committee on Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense during a hearing for the Fiscal Year 2023 Department of Defense, on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 11, 2022. The Chinese military has become significantly more aggressive and dangerous over the past five years, the top U.S. military officer said during a trip to the Indo-Pacific that included a stop Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Indonesia.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)