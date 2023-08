Shërbimi sekret britanik: Vdekja e Prigozhin nuk ishte aksident, mban ‘firmën’ e FSB! Putin funksionon vetëm në dy gjëra…

TVER, RUSSIA - AUGUST 23: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'WAGNER TELEGRAM ACCOUNT / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) A view of site after a private jet, allegedly carrying Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin and other passengers crashed in Russia's northwestern Tver region, Russia on August 23, 2023. Ten people died in a private jet crash in Russia's northwestern Tver region. Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner private military group, was among the passengers on the plane, according to the Federal Air Transport Agency. (Photo by Wagner Telegram Account/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)