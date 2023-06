Skandal në Francë/ Tifozi i Bordeaux hyn në fushë dhe bën për spital lojtarin e Rodez që po festonte

Rodez' French midfielder Lucas Buades (2nd-L) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal as a spectator (C) scuffles with players after entering the pitch during the French L2 football match between FC Girondins de Bordeaux and Rodez AF at the Matmut Atlantique Stadium in Bordeaux, on June 2, 2023. (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP) (Photo by THIBAUD MORITZ/AFP via Getty Images)