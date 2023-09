“A i ka tradhtuar dikush? Sulmuesit ishin pa eksperiencë”, rrëfimi i banorit serb në veri të Kosovës

Kosovo police officers patrol an area near Banjska Monastery during a ongoing police operation in the village of Banjska on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. Kosovo on Monday observed a day of mourning for the Kosovar Albanian police officer killed by Serb gunmen who then barricaded themselves in an Orthodox monastery in a siege that further raised tensions as the two wartime foes seek to normalize ties. In the north, where most of Kosovo’s ethnic Serb minority lives in four municipalities around Mitrovica, police were patrolling in search of the armed assailants after they left the monastery. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)