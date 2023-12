Greqia do të ofrojë vizita ekskluzive private në Akropol me një çmim të arsyeshëm

FILE - A woman takes a selfie in front of Parthenon temple atop of the ancient Acropolis hill during a heat wave in Athens, Greece, July 21, 2023. From April 1, 2024, Greece is planning to offer exclusive, guided tours of the Acropolis, its most powerful tourist magnet, to handfuls of well-heeled visitors outside normal opening hours. It will cost 5,000 euros ($5,500) for a group of up to five people. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)