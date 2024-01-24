LISTA: Publikohen nominimet për kategoritë e çmimeve Oscar

Ka nisur zyrtarisht numërimi mbrapsht për çmimet Oscar 2024. Të gjithë nominimet për çmimet e 96-të vjetore të Akademisë u shpallën të martën në mëngjes.
Çmimet Oscar 2024 do të mbahen të dielën, më 10 mars në orën 16:00 PT në Teatrin Dolby në Ovation Hollywood në Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel rikthehet si mikpritës për të dytin vit radhazi dhe herën e katërt në përgjithësi.
Best Picture nominees
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Director nominee
Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Best Actor nominations
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Best Original Song
The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot
I’m Just Ken – Barbie
It Never Went Away – “American Symphony”
Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon
What Was I Made For? – Barbie
Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall — Justin Triet, Arthur Harari
The Holdovers — David Hemingson
Maestro — Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
May December — Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik
Past Lives — Celine Song
Best Adapted Screenplay:
American Fiction – Cord Jefferson
Barbie – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
Poor Things – Tony McNamara
The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
