LISTA: Publikohen nominimet për kategoritë e çmimeve Oscar

Ka nisur zyrtarisht numërimi mbrapsht për çmimet Oscar 2024. Të gjithë nominimet për çmimet e 96-të vjetore të Akademisë u shpallën të martën në mëngjes.

Çmimet Oscar 2024 do të mbahen të dielën, më 10 mars në orën 16:00 PT në Teatrin Dolby në Ovation Hollywood në Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel rikthehet si mikpritës për të dytin vit radhazi dhe herën e katërt në përgjithësi.

Nominimet:

Best Picture nominees

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Director nominee

Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best Actor nominations

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best Original Song

The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot

I’m Just Ken – Barbie

It Never Went Away – “American Symphony”

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For? – Barbie

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall — Justin Triet, Arthur Harari

The Holdovers — David Hemingson

Maestro — Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

May December — Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik

Past Lives — Celine Song

Best Adapted Screenplay:

American Fiction – Cord Jefferson

Barbie – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

Poor Things – Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

j.l./ dita