Putin reagon për herë të parë pas vdekjes së Navalny: Akuza të neveritshme!

This photograph taken on February 16, 2024, shows a portrait of Alexei Navalny displayed amongst flowers as protestors pay their respects outside the Russian Embassy in Belgrade, following the news of Russian opposition leader and political activist Alexei Navalny's death at the Arctic prison where he was serving a 19-year-term. (Photo by OLIVER BUNIC / AFP) (Photo by OLIVER BUNIC/AFP via Getty Images)