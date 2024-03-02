“Ia jap votën, por e di që s’është i ndershëm”, sondazhi nxjerr humnerën e thellë mes politikës dhe qytetarit në Shqipëri

Të gjithë politikanët kryesorë në vendin tonë perceptohen si pak të ndershëm dhe jo përfaqësues të qytetarëve, – konstanton një sondazh i fundit i Euronews Albania.
Nga të dhënat e sondazhit të fundit, duket qartë se pavarësisht shifrave të pëlqyeshmërisë që kanë te qytetarët, Rama, Berisha, Basha dhe Meta, perceptimi për ndershmërinë e tyre nuk është në një nivel me “pëlqyeshmërinë” e tyre në votim, por dukshëm më i ulët.
I njëjti konstatim vihet re edhe kur qytetarët pyeten për liderët e partive kryesore, nëse përfaqësojnë njerëz si ata. Ajo është dukshëm shumë e ulët.
“Ky sondazh është provë e radhës që elektorati shqiptar nuk po voton atë që do donte, ashtu si do ta donte. Por atë që i ofrohet, të keqen më të vogël, ose atë që perceptohet si e tillë. I njeh shumë mirë politikanët e tij, e di që janë abuzatorë të fondeve dhe pushtetit, por voton i kapur në grackë, pa ofertë të lirë, reale. Nuk po zgjedh, por po voton në kushtet e kapjes së sistemit” – tha për sondazhin kryeredaktori i gazetës DITA, Adrian Thano.
Jane “pak te ndershem”, thote sondazhi. Gjthsesi, mbi kete sondazh ka dhe nje logjike tjeter: Njeriu eshte o i ndershem o i pandershem, o i drejte o i padrejte, o i urte e fisnik o i lig. E mesmja qehet “dhi meles” dhe e gjejme vetem te kafshet e kryqezuara me kafshe te llojit tjeter…
Pikerisht per kete perfundim me “pak te ndershem”, ka patur edhe nje barcalete ne monizem: “Po kerkohej mendimi i mases per dike qe donin ta ngrenin ne pergjegjesi. Te gjithe thane fjale te mira. Por, meqe i deleguari kembenguli, ti vihej ne dukje ndonje e mete e vogel per princip, u ngrit njeri e tha: ka nje te mete te vogel, por eshte fare pa rendesi. – Po thuaje si i vlen edhe atij si kuader, edhe partise, insistoi i dileguarsi.
– Eshte pak, pak qivaç…